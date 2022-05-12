Emmy Rossum went to extreme lengths to get into character for her new series “Angelyne”.

The series is “based on The Hollywood Reporter‘s investigative article about Angelyne, L.A.’s mysterious billboard icon.”

It took Rossum around four to five hours in makeup every day to transform into the singer/model, with her getting blisters from the fake breasts she had to wear for filming.

Rossum also suffered tear duct issues from wearing two pairs of contact lenses and from the heavy eye makeup.

Emmy Rossum. PHOTOGRAPHED BY JENNA GREENE

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “The physicality of the character was challenging. The body is heavy, yet it has to feel light and effervescent.

“But I just kept focusing on how lucky I felt. This opportunity is really every actor’s dream. You raise your hand and you say, ‘Hey, I’d like to play this, and this is how I envision the story.’”

Emmy Rossum. PHOTOGRAPHED BY JENNA GREENE

She added of her transformation, “I found it to be completely liberating to look in the mirror and not see myself at all. At first, it’s unnerving. But feeling lost gives way to this real liberation — from myself and the hang-ups that can impede a performance.”

Rossum teamed up with her husband, Sam Esmail, to produce the five-episode limited series, and even he didn’t recognize her at times.

He told the publication, “When I say that there are times where I did not recognize her because she was lost in this person, I really mean it. This is my wife I’m talking about. It’s kind of eerie.”

“Angelyne” drops on Peacock May 19.