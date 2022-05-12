Giving birth changed everything for Katy Perry.

Appearing this week on the podcast “Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler”, the pop star opened up about welcoming her first child, Daisy, with husband Orlando Bloom in 2020.

“I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz. Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just her happiness,” she said of how she’s changed. “Her happiness really gives me that joy. But, a lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”

Perry also talked about how being a mother has kept her “grounded” as a person.

“My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective,” she said. “She’s given me a love I’ve never had before…I’ve always been wanting that love, that was my number one currency, and then when she came it was like, ‘I love you. For no reason. Just because you are.’ I was like, ‘What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than some food?’”

Even with a busy schedule, including performing at her residency in Las Vegas, Perry has found herself “second on the call sheet” next to her daughter.

“Knowing that I invest quality, present time with her makes me feel really good about myself, about being a mom, about being able to work as hard as I work,” she said. “When I am with her, it’s quality, and it’s present, rather than trying to juggle everything all at once. That’s really changed me. I think I am also getting my first dose of unconditional love, which always helps my mental health.”