Emily Bett Rickards has a lot to say in “We Need to Talk”, and also had to have a talk with herself away from the cameras.

Rickards stars alongside James Maslow and Tray Chaney in Todd Wolfe’s new dramedy “We Need to Talk”. Rickards portrays the blunt and, frankly, chaotic Amber. While the actress did not draw inspiration from her personal life, she had a blast playing such an outlandish character.

“I don’t have anyone in my life who’s chaotic-chaotic. I have like chaotic-neutral, you know?” she tells ET Canada. “Amber is just a straight shoot chaotic. So fun to play, so freeing. Just no filter, just takes it and runs kind of thing.”

Wolfe’s new film tells the story of a famous gaming YouTuber, portrayed by Maslow, confronted with his own absence in his romantic relationship due to the growing success of his career. Rickards shares her personal tips for work-life balance.

“I guess therapy is a good tool. Checking in with yourself is a really good tool. I think in my twenties — I would say early twenties, but like most of my twenties, like probably until like I was 28 — it was a lot about speeding through things and I only understood that after I was on the other side of it a little bit.

READ MORE: ‘Arrowverse’ Star Caity Lotz Announces Engagement To Kyle Schmid

“I still do that. I still think about my disposition. I just want to keep going and rush things. Sort of that check-in process with yourself because no one else is going to do it for you. So having a place to check-in.”

Rickards implores people to find a creative outlet.

“What’s really important for me is having a creative outlet that’s not work involved as well,” she shares. “So whatever that means. I think a lot of people are like ‘I’m not a creative person.’ Everybody has creativity. Every single person. If you are a being of this Earth, you have creativity. Find out what that bliss part is.”

To that effect, Rickards took a two-year hiatus from performing not long after “We Need to Talk” wrapped up production in 2020.

“So after I did, ‘We Need To Talk’, I went to New York and I did an off-Broadway show there,” she says. “After that, I decided to take some time off. I wanted to write and spend time with my family because even though I was working at home, during those eight years I wasn’t seeing my family a whole lot. I didn’t realize that until it was all over.

READ MORE: Stephen Amell Hilarously Reads Thirst Tweets About Himself

“Some really important family members had passed away and some big life-changing moments happened that I just wasn’t really present for and that became a very important notice for me. I think I needed time to sort of be without any input creatively. I came home after New York and I kind of just sat there catatonic for a little bit and just sort of digested, metabolized what had happened for the better part of my twenties. Now there’s some fresh air around and that’s nice.”

This time away from performing has had a meaningful impact on allowing Rickards to recalibrate.

“Some of it was forced and some of it becomes the thing you think you’ve chosen,” she says. “I think that that’s life, too. You kind of are there and then you get the jitters. I mean like, Oh, I want to be working.’ And then it’s like, ‘Oh, I chose this. Like, what?

“Where is that uncomfortably and sort of learning what that uncomfortably is and how I personally at least deal with it has been a very interesting revelation for getting to know myself?”

Rickards and company are premiering “We Need to Talk” for fans on May 12 followed by the film’s on-demand release on May 13.