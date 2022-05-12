Kendall Jenner is going viral for her strange cooking techniques.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star revealed her cutting ability in a scene with her mother Kris Jenner in her new home.

Right before she gets in a fight with Scott Disick, Kendall goes into the kitchen to make herself a snack.

“Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” her mother asks, via toofab. Kendall shrugs off the offer of help, however.

“I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy,” she says as she grabs a knife and brings a cucumber to the cutting board. Kris cheers her on, saying, “you go girl”, before warning that she cut herself on the knife just last week.

“I’m kinda scared … I definitely am not a good cutter, don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever,” she warns as she gets to chopping. In an odd choice, however, she crosses her hands with her left hand gripping the end of the cucumber behind her right. Eventually, Kris asks the chef to finish the job for her, but Kendall presses on.

The makeup mogul’s bizarre cutting techniques blew up on the internet with Tiktok and Twitter posting parodies and making fun of the clip.

TikTok user michelleeandrews shared the clip with the caption, “I am screaming 💀 #thekardashians”

At the end of her TikTok, she uses Kendall’s cutting technique to chop a cucumber of her own.

The mockery online blew up to the point that it even caught the attention of Kendall, herself.

The 26-year-old was able to take the joke in stride, however, and quoted a tweet teasing her with: “tragic!”

“The Kardashians” airs every Thursday on Disney+.