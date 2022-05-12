Catherine O’Hara is sharing a positive update on the “Schitt’s Creek” movie that fans all want.

The actress told ET Canada that she’d “love” to be involved in a movie, if it was done in the right way.

“I would love to do anything with (Dan and Eugene Levy),” she said.

READ MORE: Catherine O’Hara, Tatiana Maslany And More Presenters Announced For The 2022 Canadian Screen Awards

O’Hara played the beloved Moira Rose in the hit series, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

“It was so much fun playing those characters and playing that family,” she recalled. “It was a joyful experience and I had a hard time letting go of my character. She was so much more interesting than I am!”

On a potential big screen reunion for the Rose family, O’Hara continued, “I know there’s been some talk, but Daniel always says it has to be the right idea and he’s right. It has to be worth doing. You don’t want to just take advantage of the fact that people want you to do it. We’ve had the loveliest, kindest audience and we don’t want to let them down. I hope we do do it some day!”

O’Hara is the keynote speaker at the 2022 International Women’s Day Women + Wealth Gala (postponed from March due to COVID) taking place on May 14 at the Edmonton Convention Centre and available virtually. The event is not-for-profit and proceeds support the Canadian Women’s Foundation. Shayla Stonechild and Kristina Botelho are also speakers at the event.

One of the topics that will be discussed on the day is the issue of gender pay discrepancy, which O’Hara often faced in the early days of her career as a comedian.

“I started working in the early 70s. I worked with a lot of men who were good guys, but they were raised in the pre-Women’s Liberation world,” she remembered. “The pay was different but at least I was working with funny people, so there were jokes about it.”

Another issue that many women in the industry face is ageism, however, O’Hara has a positive attitude towards getting older

“First of all, I’m lucky to be alive, so I don’t mind aging,” she stated. “I’m so grateful that, thanks to the Levy gentlemen, I’ve been able to stay in my career.”

Sharing her views on cosmetic surgery, O’Hara went on, “I’m a freak in that I’ve never had anything done to my face… I don’t want to get surgery and I don’t want to get needles, other than acupuncture needles. I believe we should embrace and respect age and love ourselves for it.”

Instead, the 68-year-old keeps herself looking youthful through “facial exercises”.

O’Hara’s next big project will see her starring alongside Dua Lipa in the upcoming spy-thriller, “Argylle”.

READ MORE: Catherine O’Hara And ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Take Home Top Honours At 2021 SAG Awards

“We are not in the same scenes but I heard from everyone on the crew that she was great fun, real professional and just gave it her all,” said O’Hara of the “Levitating” singer. “She did some great physical work, some stunts and dancing. I got to meet her one day in London and she just seemed lovely – and of course she’s beautiful!”

Tickets for the Women + Wealth Gala are on sale from www.wwgala.com