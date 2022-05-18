Emily Bett Rickards sees a little “Veronica Mars” in “Arrow”.

Rickards portrayed fan-favourite Felicity Smoak for eight years on “Arrow”, as well as “The Flash” spin-off. Speaking with ET Canada ahead of the premiere of her movie “We Need to Talk”, Rickards mulls over her interest in a ninth season of “Arrow” – something co-star Stephen Amell has expressed interest in.

“I was a die-hard ‘Veronica Mars’ fan and I still am. I love Kristen Bell. I think anything she does, I watch it,” Rickards tells ET Canada. “When the ‘Veronica Mars’ movie came out and fandom was all about it. It was like a fan-based movie. I understand that. And I understand working with people that you’d want to work with again and also characters that you start missing.

“So I don’t know, it would be interesting. I also think like there’s an opportunity for it but maybe more time needs to pass. There’s something special about, like, ‘Veronica Mars’ coming back so late. I was older and I was just like, ‘Oh, my goodness, oh, my goodness.’ These characters still live on. I think that’s what’s always so interesting about film and TV.”

Rickards also reflects on one of her first acting credits – starring in Nickelback’s 2009 music video for “Never Gonna Be Alone”.

“I played woman, which I still play on a daily basis,” she teases. “The audition process was in a dark room with a casting director who said, ‘Okay, stare at this X on the wall.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I got this.’ And then she was like, ‘Now the X disappears and you’re sad about it.’”

“And I was just like, ‘Oh, s**t!’ and I just started becoming sad. I walked out and I was like, ‘Who knows, you know? It’s a big audition. Who knows? Maybe I got it, maybe I didn’t.’ I called my mom. ‘Are you proud of me?’ You know, it was a big deal.”

Rickards and company are premiering “We Need to Talk” for fans on May 12, followed by the film’s on-demand release on May 13.