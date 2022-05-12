Click to share this via email

Netflix promises a new level of horror in the action-packed, almost dystopian trailer for “Resident Evil”.

The latest coat of cinematic paint on the popular, long-running video game series is headed to the streaming service. Netflix released a trailer for its “Resident Evil” series on Thursday.

“Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures,” the show’s logline reads.

“In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, plus Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.

“Resident Evil” premieres July 14 on Netflix.