Ewan McGregor is proud of his past work with the “Star Wars” films, despite the criticism.

The actor still thinks the trilogy films — Episodes I – III — are great movies, and gave an impassioned speech about them during the press tour for his upcoming Disney+ original series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

When a reporter tells McGregor that they loved the prequel films, he responds positively.

“I guess you were a kid when our films came out. So we sort of made them for you. It was an odd experience to make those movies. When you step into this world, it’s a big deal,” he began. “It’s scary. And then those films were critically not liked very much, or they weren’t written very nicely about by the critics.”

The 51-year-old shared that, despite the negative critical reception, younger audiences loved the films.

“What we didn’t hear at the time was people your age. We meet people now who really love our films, but it’s taken us, like, 15 years to hear that. It’s so nice,” said McGregor. “It’s really nice, and it’s changed my outlook on my relationship with ‘Star Wars’ because of that, I think.”

The actor also elaborated on the difficulties that occurred while making those films, especially how difficult it was to act with the numerous green screens.

“We put our heart and soul into them and they were difficult to make because the second one, the third one, there was so much green screen and blue screen because George [Lucas] was pushing into this new realm that he had designed that he was for,” he explained. “He wanted to max out that technology. But that meant for us that we were very much on green screens and blue screens, and it was hard work.”

McGregor said that he hadn’t seen the movies in a long time, but enjoying rewatching them recently for his new series.

“I hadn’t seen them since they came out, in preparation for this show. To watch them again was really cool. I like them, you know?” said the actor. “I like them. ‘Episode III’ is a really good movie.”

Hayden Christensen also stars in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and enthusiastically praised “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” as well.

“It’s a phenomenal film,” Christensen said. “Nonstop action.”