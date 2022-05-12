Francis Ford has long discussed directing one last epic film to add to a cinematic legacy that includes “Apocalypse Now” and the “Godfather” trilogy, and his long-in-gestation passion project “Megalopolis” is now taking shape.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola has been putting together an A-list cast indicative of the scope of the $100-million project that Coppola is funding himself, independent of a major studio.

That cast, so far, includes Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight.

“The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love,” reads the film’s logline.

“There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea,” Coppola, 83, told THR of why he’s deciding to sink his own money into the film.

“People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future,” he added. “That is worthy of being considered.”