Chet Hanks paid a visit to “Ziwe”, Showtime’s late-night show hosted by Ziwe Fumudoh.

Judging by a clip from Hanks’ appearance that Fumudoh shared on Twitter, things became very weird very quickly as the shirtless son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, apparently unprompted, broke into a bizarre impression of Heath Ledger’s Joker from “The Dark Knight Returns”.

“i asked chet hanks about his fitness app and somehow we ended up at his joker impression,” she wrote in the caption.

As Hanks begins reciting Ledger’s dialogue in a high-pitched squeal, Fumudoh visibly cringes.

“Yeah, I’m like a dog chasing cars; I wouldn’t know what to do if I caught one. Oh, Batman, you complete me,” he adds, as she shrinks away from him.

“My father was a drinker and a fiend!” he continues, as she looks off camera, seemingly confused.

Then, Hanks shifts gears to impersonate Denzel Washington from “American Gangster”, declaring, “They tried to kill my wife!”

Fumudoh is not having it. “Don’t impersonate Black men,” she tells him, unsmiling.

“Shout-out John David Washington,” Hanks responds, apparently ignoring her.

“Do you ever feel like you’re desecrating, like, Black people when you do s**t like that?” she asks him

“Not at all,” Hanks replies.

“You feel like you’re honouring them?” she continues.

“No, I don’t feel like I’m doing anything. I feel like I’m just doing an impression,” he states

“Just being Chester Marlon Hanks?” she asks.

“Live in the flesh,” he fires back with a hearty laugh as the clip ends.