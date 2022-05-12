Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about a strange experience she had with Bill Cosby in the 1980s, and why trusting her gut possibly led her to avoid becoming one of the dozens of women to accuse the once-beloved comedian of sexual assault.

In her new book, Love Me As I Am, Beauvais recalls meeting with Cosby in his New York City brownstone, and she discussed her recollection during an appearance on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM show “Bevelations”.

“I felt like when I got to his brownstone that I wasn’t the only one there besides him. There was something eerie about not knowing if there’s anybody else in the house and then having, you know, him asking me if I wanna drink and I wasn’t a drinker. So it was all those things,” Beauvais said, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

It was then, she said, that her Spidey sense began tingling.

“And then something told me, ‘Get out of there,'” she recalled. “And that’s exactly what I did.”