Like Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman would be up for doing a sequel to the 2017 hit film “The Greatest Showman”.

The “X-Men” star joked while speaking to People, “Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you’d know I’m totally against sequels in every shape or form. No more than nine films!”

Jackman, who has been nominated at this year’s Tony Awards for his role as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, made the comments at the 2022 Tony Awards nominees event on Thursday in New York City.

The actor added, “I’m always open, if they come up with a good idea. Yeah, I’m open!”

Jackman’s comments come after Williams, who played Charity Barnum in the muh-loved flick alongside Jackman’s P.T. Barnum, told Variety: “I would make another one of those in a heartbeat. I wish they’d make a sequel.”

The actress added of the film, which grossed $434.9 million globally: “That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing.

“I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.”

“I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity,” Williams added of the popular soundtrack, which featured songs including “This Is Me”, “A Million Dreams” and “The Greatest Show”.