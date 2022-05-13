Jason Momoa has had enough of the paparazzi.

The actor, who has been filming “Fast & Furious 10” in Rome, Italy, went to extreme lengths to throw the paps off after he got tired of being constantly pursued.

He said in a video on his Instagram Story, “Aloha. Just wanted to give a little shout-out to the f**king paparazzi. I know you’ve been all over my case, been following me everywhere.

“You know the one you are too, man. So a couple of you are nice, there’s one I want to say Aloha to. I’ll be at the Garden of Oranges, going there right now. Let’s hang out. I’ll see you soon, D**k.”

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Delighted While Sightseeing In Rome

Credit: Instagram/Jason Momoa

Credit: Instagram/Jason Momoa

Momoa then shared some clips of the “beautiful” view, revealing how he’d swapped his tour guide for some members of the city’s Hells Angels. This seemed to help massively with the pap situation.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa’s Mananalu Water Being Served By Hawaiian Airlines

Jason Momoa filming “Fast & Furious 10” at Gianicolo Hill in Rome. Credit: Mega Agency

The actor shared, “I just want to show you my new tour guides. The other ones weren’t working out. We were just like ‘Man, the paparazzi are just so skilled here.’ So we’re at the Garden of Oranges, it’s beautiful here. Not one paparazzi in sight.”

Momoa has been posting a series of pics from his day of sightseeing, with him also visiting the Vatican.