Madonna is selling a new art project.

This week, the iconic pop star unveiled her “Mother of Creation” NFT art triptych, made in collaboration with digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple.

Comprising three computer-animated videos titled “Mother of Nature”, “Mother of Evolution”, and “Mother of Technology”, each entry in the project features an explicit nude rendering of Madonna, with trees, butterflies and robotic caterpillars coming out of her vagina.

“I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” the singer said in a video conversation with Beeple.

“We set out to create something that is absolutely and utterly connected to creation and motherhood,” Madonna added. “I think it’s really important that people know a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”

The three videos are each up for auction as NFTs, with the highest bid currently sitting at a value of over $45,000.

“My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity,” Madonna says in the voice-over for the “Mother of Nature” video.

In another behind-the-scenes conversation with Beeple, the singer jokes about the “Mother of Technology” video, “Not often that a robot centipede crawls out of my vagina.”