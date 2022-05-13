The Queen returned to her royal engagements Friday.

After missing the U.K.’s Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, Her Majesty did manage to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is an event that’s very special to her, given her love for the animals.

The Queen smiled as she was driven on to the showground in a Range Rover, greeting people from the passenger seat.

The 96-year-old monarch donned a white shirt, blue jacket, and a pair of sunglasses for the outing.

Day Two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, U.K., on the 13th May 2022. Credit: James Whatling / MEGA

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the war effort. It has continued to run every year since and is now the only show in the U.K. to host international competitions in Show Jumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance. This year it’s taking place May 12-15.

The Queen has cancelled multiple engagements since she was hospitalized last October for an undisclosed illness and having contracted COVID-19 in February.

She has made some appearances virtually since then and made her first return to public in late March in a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

She’s set to celebrate 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the start of next month, with the Palace saying she was planning to attend most of the events but wouldn’t confirm her presence until on the day.

Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch.