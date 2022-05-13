Stars are coming together to take a stand for access to abortion in America.

With a leaked opinion revealing the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent protection abortion rights, Planned Parenthood has taken out a full-page ad in the New York Times.

READ MORE: Margaret Atwood Stands Against ‘Enforced Childbirth’ In Abortion Rights Op-Ed

People shared a look at the ad, which features all text, with the headline, “The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion.”

The ad continues, “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

Finally, in a call to action, the ad reads, “We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. We will not go back — And we will not back down.”

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and more condemned the Supreme Court's likely decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with a full-page ad in The New York Times. The ad is part of Planned Parenthood's #BansOffOurBodies campaign. pic.twitter.com/1ozy2XqAmj — Selena Gomez News 🕵🏽‍♀️ (@OfficialSGnews) May 13, 2022

Signatories on the ad include Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Karlie Kloss, Ariana DeBose, Madelyn Cline, Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, FINNEAS, Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Beer, Phoebe Bridgers, Joey King, Peyton List, Lauren Jauregui, Jenna Ortega, Storm Reid, Tinashe, Meghan Trainor, Tommy Dorfman, Melanie Martinez, Liza Koshy, Maia Mitchell and more than 100 others.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Abortion Rights During Concert In Washington, D.C., Amid U.S. Supreme Court Controversy

The ad is part of Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies campaign, which is organizing a Day of Action on May 14, with protests planned across the U.S. in support of abortion rights.