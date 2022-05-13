James Corden spoke about his friendship with Prince Harry in a new interview with the Sun.

The host, who attended Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, said, when questioned whether he’d visited the pair’s lavish Montecito, California, home: “I have. It was more a sort of play-date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously I’m not telling you any more. Obviously.”

Corden shares kids Max, 11, Carey, 7, Charlotte, 4, with his wife Julia Carey, while Harry and Meghan share son Archie, 3, and their 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

The host insisted, “Look, I’m a huge fan of both of them. Obviously I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it’s really hard to judge, or be judgmental.

“People process things and deal with things in different ways and that’s OK, and it’s all right to think whatever you think about somebody.”

Corden, who famously interviewed Harry on top of an L.A. tour bus for “The Late Late Show”, told the paper that his “experience of them has been nothing but positive.”

“I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way,” he said.

“I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner.

“I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it, really.”

As well as rappers Stormzy and Dave, Corden also said he’d love for Prince William and Kate Middleton to appear on his show before he ends his “Late Late Show” run next year.

“I’m a big fan of William and Kate,” he said. “I feel like they are going to be quite busy around the summer though, aren’t they? I think they have got quite a lot of other plans so I’m not holding my breath but they know where to find me….”