British radio listeners received an important message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday morning.

At 10:59 a.m. local time, radio stations across the U.K. paused their programming to play a Mental Health Minute about loneliness from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“We’re all in different places right now,” William said, and Kate added, “Not just physically, but mentally.”

“And we can all feel lonely sometimes,” William continued, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic “reminded us of the importance of human relationships.”

The couple also encouraged citizens to engage in small acts of kindness for people who have been feeling isolated amid the pandemic.

“So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door,” Kate said.

William added, “Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk.”

“Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely,” Kate said.

William then apologized to listeners for “interrupting every radio station in the country.”

“But if we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone,” Kate said, with William concluding, “We can help lift them out of loneliness.”