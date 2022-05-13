Post Malone is looking forward to fatherhood.

Appearing Thursday night on “The Tonight Show”, the rapper told host Jimmy Fallon about expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

“People ask me like, ‘Oh, what do you want to be as a dad?'” Malone said. “Just kindness is the most important thing for me.”

After the show played a clip of a teenage Malone covering a Bob Dylan song, the musician talked about his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache and reviving his passion for music.

“For the longest time, I lost my passion for making music. I lost that drive,” he said. “But then there was this one moment that snapped—because it’s been three years just about—and one moment that snapped and said, ‘You know what? This is why I’m here and this is what I wanna do. This is what I was meant to do, was make medium music for people to enjoy.'”

Also on the show, Fallon had Malone join him for a new game called “Point, Turn, Sip”, in which each had to point in a direction, while the other tried not to match their movement.