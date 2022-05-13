Click to share this via email

Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris had the best response to the actor’s new shirtless selfie.

Powell shared the topless snap, writing in the caption that he was “watching those ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ reviews come in.”

Paris then joked, “I’m burning all your shirts 🥵”

Powell plays a pilot known as Hangman in the new movie.

This isn’t the first time Paris has fangirled over her other half online.

She recently shared a series of snaps from the San Diego premiere, urging people to see the flick in the caption.

The model insisted, “I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is,” adding that she now understands Powell’s “Top Gun” obsession.