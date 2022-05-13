Click to share this via email

Wanda Sykes still isn’t over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

During a standup gig in Orlando on Thursday, the Oscars co-host revealed that she is still processing the occurrence.

“I’m still traumatized,” Sykes said, according to People. “I can’t talk about it. I get emotional.”

“I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an a**hole,” she added of Smith going back to his seat and remaining at the ceremony the rest of the night.

“Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf**ker?” she joked.

Sykes added, “I hope he gets his s**t together. Until then, f**k him.”

In the wake of the slap, Smith, who won Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard” that same night, has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.