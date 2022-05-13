Click to share this via email

Toronto will be heating up this year with the return of OVO Fest.

Drake made a surprise appearance Thursday night in Toronto at British rapper Dave’s concert at Drake’s own History live venue, and he revealed the annual music fest is coming back later this year.

“They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon,” Drake told the crowd before leaving the stage.

Before the announcement, Drake performed his song “Knife Talk” for the crowd with an assist from Dave.

OVO Fest launched in Toronto in 2010, and featured performances by Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Kardinal Offishall, and more.

In 2020 and 2021, the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with restrictions in Toronto lifted, the fest is set to go forward once again.

Fans online were excited by the news:

word is drake is throwing another ovo fest??? i neeeed to get this passport asap 😩 — 𝐣 🪬 (@jenickaxo) May 13, 2022

nothing is stopping me from doing both ovo fest and rolling loud tbh — Michiko (@liyahswrld) May 13, 2022

I need that OVO fest dates announced asap — CB (@champagnecreezy) May 13, 2022