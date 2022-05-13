Melissa Rivers is quite the prankster.

The author chatted to Kelly Clarkson on her show this week, sharing how she and her 21-year-old son Cooper have a cheeky side.

“Cooper and I, it came from my mother [Joan], [have got] a very silly sense of humour,” saying how they “give each other really silly gifts.”

Melissa Rivers. Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

She went on, “I brought one of my favourite gifts from him for you… that was my Valentine’s Day gift from my son,” pulling out a box and giving it to Clarkson.

When the talk show host pulled the box open, out popped a spider, which she was clearly not expecting.

Rivers laughed at her own response, saying, “I shrieked, I dropped the phone and then I put it on my assistant’s desk.”

Clarkson insisted she’d have to show the clip to her son Remington, 6, because he was always pranking her with spiders.

See more in the clip above.