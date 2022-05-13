Kendrick Lamar is being showered with praise for his latest single “Auntie Diaries”, in which he shares his support for the trans community.

In fact, the rapper goes even further by revealing he has trans family members, which forms the basis of the track from his new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

In “Auntie Diaries”, Lamar kicks things off by rapping, “My auntie is a man now,” and describes their transition.

He then references his trans cousin, declaring that “Demetrius is Mary-Ann now / I mean he’s really Mary-Ann, even took things further / Changed his gender before Bruce Jenner was certain / Living his truth even if it meant see a surgeon.”

Lamar also addresses homophobic statements he’s made in the past, revealing his own personal evolution.

“The day I chose humanity over religion the family got closer,” he adds, “it was all forgiven…”

While “Auntie Diaries” is being widely praised for its positive message about trans people, Lamar is also being criticized for using a homophobic slur within the song, even though it’s being used to make an anti-homophobia point.

Check out a cross-section of Twitter reaction, both positive and negative, to the new track.

Auntie Diaries is the first song in major support of the trans community from a rap artist as big as Kendrick and I can't voice how happy I am for it — Agora (@sadboiinfinite) May 13, 2022

Yo “Auntie Diaries” could be some REAL barrier-breaking stuff in hip-hop. Kendrick talking openly about his aunt and cousin transitioning and “choosing humanity over religion.” — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) May 13, 2022

no bc straight people are all like “auntie diaries is amazing” and gay people are all like “why did he say f*gg*t” and straight people are explaining to us why it was a good thing. do u see the problem here — leo thee afro-krakoan (@lefthandedhater) May 13, 2022

We are not about to "cancel" Kendrick over Auntie Diaries. The most powerful man in hip-hop wrote a whole song supporting trans rights and acknowledging the homophobia he participated in. In a genre that has a history of homophobia, this moves the convo in the right direction. — seth (@sethism_) May 13, 2022

auntie diaries is beautiful. kendrick isn’t being homophobic at all, he’s speaking on his ignorance and struggles with accepting his trans auntie. he’s telling a story about his personal growth while also publically showing support for the lgbt community. — ✰ ndi yaz ✰ (@ndiiyaz) May 13, 2022

It’s gonna take me a minute to process a song like Auntie Diaries where deadnaming and misgendering will be defended as a raw and honest look at in-artful acceptance ..this is a song made for straight ppl to congratulate themselves for having the ‘conversation ‘ — The Local Sun (@DanieTHBee) May 13, 2022

If you’re hating on Auntie Diaries cause Kendrick is “being homophobic”, you 100% didn’t understand the song — Mohamad 💤 (@MoTierLists) May 13, 2022