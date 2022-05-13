Kendrick Lamar is being showered with praise for his latest single “Auntie Diaries”, in which he shares his support for the trans community.

In fact, the rapper goes even further by revealing he has trans family members, which forms the basis of the track from his new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.

In “Auntie Diaries”, Lamar kicks things off by rapping, “My auntie is a man now,” and describes their transition.

He then references his trans cousin, declaring that “Demetrius is Mary-Ann now / I mean he’s really Mary-Ann, even took things further / Changed his gender before Bruce Jenner was certain / Living his truth even if it meant see a surgeon.”

Lamar also addresses homophobic statements he’s made in the past, revealing his own personal evolution.

“The day I chose humanity over religion the family got closer,” he adds, “it was all forgiven…”

While “Auntie Diaries” is being widely praised for its positive message about trans people, Lamar is also being criticized for using a homophobic slur within the song, even though it’s being used to make an anti-homophobia point.

Check out a cross-section of Twitter reaction, both positive and negative, to the new track.