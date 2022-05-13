Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Marc Anthony is getting married!

On Thursday night, former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira revealed that she and the 53-year-old singer have got engaged.

READ MORE: Marc Anthony Helps Man Propose To His Girlfriend On Stage At Concert

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of their two hands together with a big diamond ring on her finger, the 23-year-old model wrote, “Engagement partyyyyy!!!”

Ferreira had already been seen flashing her ring on social media during a trip to Disney World to celebrate her 23rd birthday earlier this week.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell Accompanies Marc Anthony Onstage With Plenty Of Cowbell

In 2021, she was named Miss Universe Paraguay, finishing first runner-up in the Miss Universe competition.

Anthony has been married three times: to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and model Shannon De Lima. He has six children, including two with Lopez.