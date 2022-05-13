Marc Anthony is getting married!
On Thursday night, former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira revealed that she and the 53-year-old singer have got engaged.
Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of their two hands together with a big diamond ring on her finger, the 23-year-old model wrote, “Engagement partyyyyy!!!”
Ferreira had already been seen flashing her ring on social media during a trip to Disney World to celebrate her 23rd birthday earlier this week.
In 2021, she was named Miss Universe Paraguay, finishing first runner-up in the Miss Universe competition.
Anthony has been married three times: to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and model Shannon De Lima. He has six children, including two with Lopez.