Jonathan Goodwin is sending a message of hope and inspiration to his Instagram followers.

The famed British daredevil and stunt artist was injured while performing a stunt for “AGT: Extreme”, and subsequently revealed the injuries have left him permanently paralyzed.

In a post he shared on Instagram Story, Goodwin explains why using a wheelchair is proving to be less confining than he anticipated.

Jonathan Goodwin/Instagram

“I’m in a field, which I know is random but I thought I’d never be able to come to a place like this in a wheelchair,” he explained. “And then I passed one and said I’ll give it a go.”

Goodwin then pans the camera to the front of his wheelchair to feature a third wheel. “I have this thing on the front of my wheelchair to deal with a little bit of rough ground,” he continues, noting that the extra wheel assists him when traversing uneven terrain.

Goodwin ended the video on an inspiration note, telling his followers to “never assume you can’t do something, give it a go.”