Kylie Jenner is starting to feel good again.

In a TikTok post on Thursday, the reality star opened up about her process of getting over postpartum depression after giving birth to her second child in February.

She captioned the post, “When your postpartum hormones start to level out,” and included a video in which she lip syncs to a clip of herself from her 2017 reality show “Life of Kylie”.

“I’m getting my personality back though like,” she said. “I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”

Jenner has opened up before about struggling with postpartum depression, including in a series of videos on her Instagram Story in March.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she said at the time. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

She added that her struggles had not been “easy mentally, physically, spiritually,” but that she wanted to share her experience to encourage other parents going through the same thing.