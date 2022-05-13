Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new trailer for “The Princess” has been released.

The HBO documentary, which was among movies opening the virtual Sundance Film Festival last week, follows Princess Diana’s extraordinary life.

A synopsis reads, “Diana’s story is told exclusively through contemporaneous archive, creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life and death.

“It also illuminates how the public’s attitude to the monarchy was, and still is.”

READ MORE: Princess Diana’s Never-Before-Seen Portrait On Display At Kensington Palace

One person calls Diana the “best thing to happen to the monarchy in centuries” in the teaser, while another voice-over says: “When you put a modern person in an ancient institution they will be destroyed.”

The clip focuses on the impact of the British press on Diana’s life, as well as the pressure she faced knowing every person had an opinion about her.

The documentary is the latest Diana film to be released, with Kristen Stewart playing the late royal in 2021’s “Spencer” and “The Crown” covering her life during the show’s fourth season.

READ MORE: Princess Diana Portrait Sells For 10 Times Expected Price

Netflix also released “Diana: The Musical” last year.

“The Princess” launches in theatres June 30.