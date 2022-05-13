15 years after going off the air, “Married… with Children” is plotting a return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an animated reboot of the classic Fox sitcom is in the works, with she show’s original cast members signed on.

READ MORE: Chad Michael Murray Says ‘There’s Always Talk’ About A ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot

Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino will reprise their roles in VoiceOver, while “Family Guy” writer and executive producer is set to be the showrunner on the new series.

The original “Married… with Children” was launched in 1987 and ran for 11 seasons, becoming a critical success and audience hit while cementing the then-fledgling Fox as a prime network, along with “The Simpsons” a few years later.

READ MORE: Bill Skarsgard To Star In Reboot Of Brandon Lee’s ‘The Crow’

Back in 2014, Sony attempted to develop a spinoff centred on Faustino’s character Bud Bundy, but it never got off the ground.