Shooting a movie musical is more than enough work.

Ariana Grande revealed Thursday that fans waiting for her next album will probably have to wait at least until after she’s finished making “Wicked”.

The singer is set to star as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz”, opposite Cynthia Erivo.

In a video on her YouTube channel, Grande was asked by a fan for a hint about her seventh album, which she admitted doesn’t actually exist yet.

“This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans,” she said. “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department.”

Grande explained that after releasing her last album, Positions, in October 2020, she wasn’t ready to get going on the next one, and then got busy with “The Voice” and auditioning for “Wicked”.

“That was kind of around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a ‘Wicked’ audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting ‘The Voice’,” she said. “I was shooting and then also doing lessons every day ’cause I just wanted to be prepared.”

She added, “I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I have so much to learn and I want to be prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready.”

Finally, Grande said of her “Wicked” role, “That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” she said. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda, I just was not ready.”

“Wicked” is planned for release in two parts in December 2024 and 2025.