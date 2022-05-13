“True Lies” finds its home on CBS as a new series.

The network has spent the last year developing a reboot of the famous 1998 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis and has finally given the project a go-ahead as a full series.

Deadline reports that the new series will see the original film’s director, James Cameron, as executive producer on the project.

READ MORE: ‘Married… With Children’ Is Getting An Animated Reboot Featuring The Original Cast

The remake will follow a similar premise to the 1994 film. It follows Ginger Gonzaga as a suburban housewife who discovers her husband, played by Steve Howey, is an international spy. She soon finds her regular life disrupted as she’s recruited to join her husband on a dangerous mission.

The cast includes Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion and Lucas Jaye.

Matt Nix serves as showrunner on the series and is also behind the script.

CBS ordered the original pilot in February 2021.

READ MORE: Fred Savage Fired As Exec Producer Of ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Following Investigation Into ‘Allegations Of Inappropriate Conduct’

This isn’t the first time networks have attempted to bring “True Lies” to television. Fox attempted to adapt the film in 2017, but the project didn’t move forward. Another attempt was made in 2019 with the idea of developing the series for Disney+.

The original picture was nominated for an Oscar for its visual effects in 1995 and was a box office success.