As temperatures rise and you get ready to head to pool parties or hit the beach, take inspiration from the hottest swimsuit styles shared by celebrities this season.

From Nina Dobrev to Megan Thee Stallion to Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian, check out the summer‘s top bathing suit looks from the stars.

Dobrev lounges in a brilliant blue one-piece to take in the breathtaking views of Santorini from an infinity pool.

Sydney Sweeney shared snaps of her wild weekend in the sun, showing off an animal print bikini with a string bikini bottom teamed with a fuller coverage top featuring a bow in the middle.

Chopra shared some poolside selfies, while wearing a Revel Rey Swim suit featuring a Hayes top paired with Claire Bottoms.

Megan Thee Stallion started off the day in a bright string bikini, captioning the shot: “Morning hotties”.

Kardashian’s neon pink Skims two-piece is a flattering look no matter where you’re looking to catch some rays.

Dua Lipa hits the beach in a mix and match neon lime green bikini top teamed with an orange string bikini bottom, accessorizing with a belly chain.

Camila Cabello hits the high seas in a classic string bikini while cruising around Dominican Republic in style, sharing the beautiful scenery in the background.

Salma Hayek rocks an animal print halter one-piece while enjoying her coffee poolside in paradise.

Christie Brinkley shows a string bikini is just as ageless as she is, while pairing her two-piece with a chic hat and coverup top.