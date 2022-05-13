Michael Che reveals that his unofficial announcement of leaving “SNL” has actually been in the works for some time.

During a stand-up routine in March, the comedian made headlines when he said he would be leaving the show in 2022.

In an Interview with the New York Times, the comedian admitted the decision was one he had been sitting on for awhile.

“My head has been at leaving for the past five seasons. I do think that I’ve been here longer than I’ll be here,” he said. “This show is built for younger voices and, at some point, there’ll be something more exciting to watch at the halfway mark of the show than me and dumb Jost.”

Che is a regular anchor on the Weekend Update segment of the show which catches up on the news of the last week.

When “SNL” head Lorne Michaels was asked about Che’s departure, he said the decision was up to him.

“If I had my way, he’ll be here,” Michaels said, via JustJared. “And I don’t always get my way. But when you have someone who’s the real thing, you want to hold on as long as you can.”

At this time, nothing has been made official about Che’s tenure on the show.