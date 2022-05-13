Elizabeth Olsen is coming clean on her thoughts about other actors, whether she likes it or not.

The actress is the latest celeb to sit down for Vanity Fair‘s Lie Detector Test interview. While under scrutiny, she answered questions honestly about her Marvel co-stars and other famous friends — including Danielle Haim.

The musician has recently branched off into acting with a starring role in the film “Licorice Pizza”. When asked whether Olsen thought she was a better actress than Haim, she nervously laughed.

“Yeah,” she admitted. “Sorry. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she’d agree.”

When pressed on whether she liked “Licorice Pizza”, the already tense actress answered positively.

“No, I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it. But she didn’t have to do much,” Olsen added.

The lie detector test conductor then called out Olsen for lying, about either liking the film or Haim’s acting.

“F**k, man. Sorry, Danielle. You did great. I don’t know what’s happening. It’s so uncomfortable right now,” she said.

The 33-year-old’s relationship with the musician wasn’t the only friendship put under the test, with the next question asking about her close friendship with Chris Evans.

Olsen said they used to “hang out a lot” since they used to live very close to each other, but noted they haven’t been able to see each other much recently.

“It’s not that I don’t like hanging out with him anymore. I was doing it in the more L.A. way. I don’t, like, still hang out with him,” she revealed. “I was doing it more as a Valley kid. But yeah, he has a great laugh, so it makes you feel better about yourself when you tell a joke.”

It wasn’t just Evans who she didn’t keep in touch with — she also elaborated on why she wasn’t in the Avengers text group.

“Yeah, I don’t even know what that is. I was on some sort of chain. I forget, it was some app that’s like a secret texting app where people don’t record, you know, in this space, like what you say or something?” Olsen recalled. “I don’t know what it was called. But we were on some sort of like fantasy football and I deleted that app since.”

Showing there weren’t any hurt feelings, she joked, “I’m not on any other group texts with anyone, ’cause I’m so cool.”