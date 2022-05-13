Chris Rock is apparently showing which side he’s leaning toward in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

During a recent stand-up set, as reported by LADBible, Rock weighed in on some of the wilder revelations to emerge during the contentious trial, which resumes next week.

During his set, Rock listed some “new rules” when it comes to sex.

“Even if we start f**king, you want that s**t rough, you got to ask for it,” Rock reportedly joked.

Rock then stressed it was important to “believe all women” — but with one exception.

“Believe all women… except Amber Heard,” he quipped. “What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s**ting fine… She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything… What the f**k is going on there? And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p***y. I’ve been with some crazy b***hes but…”