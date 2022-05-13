Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke have some beef to settle.

Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” saw Stracke and Kyle Richards discussing Erika Jayne’s difficulties on dating apps.

“But I don’t care if they’re rich. So maybe my qualifications might be a little different than your friend’s,” the reality star commented in a confessional, via TooFab.

“I have my own money, so I look for character, humour. I guess maybe unlike Erika, I don’t need money,” she continued. “I don’t need that in order to make myself feel better. Maybe Erika misses her big house, all the jewelry and the lifestyle, so she has to look for someone who can provide that for her.”

When Rinna saw the comments reposted on reality show fan accounts, she couldn’t help but add a little shade herself in the comments.

In a post from The Reality Rundown about the episode, she commented, “Oh yeah that’s right Sutton worked her ass off to have the money she has 😂 I guess it takes a Golddigger to know one,” wrote Lisa. “She’s rich honey she’s RICHHHHH!!!!!! Cuz of her ex husband. 🥰😍😘 and hey- more power to her – however you get your cash just own it baby. 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♀️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”

Stracke separated from her ex-husband Christian Stracke before she appeared on the show.

In response to Rinna’s comment, she wrote back, “now Lisa. You know that I’ve known my ex since we were kids. Don’t be doin this.”

The other star fired back, “So if he stopped paying you monthly- what then? You’d be in the same spot as Erika. 🤷🏻‍♀️ 😘 Don’t be startin something you can’t win 🏆”

The heated exchange was captured by the Instagram account in a separate post.

“It’s hard when the husband makes all the money it’s hard not to feel weird about it. I get it,” she wrote. “That’s why I’ve always hustled and made my own Money. I hit a nerve 😂😂😂😂,” Rinna continued.

“Ooof your so angry. I hit a nerve 😂” she added in other comments. “Also I thought Sutton was just too busy in her life to see this tabloid sort of stuff happening? She sure saw this now didn’t she 🤠”

The news of their spat seemed to make its way to other co-stars as Jayne addressed the comments in an Instagram story.

“One thing I know for sure… Lisa is one honest woman and she is going to say it like it is,” she wrote.

Stracke and Jayne have been feuding since season 11 when Stracke accused Jayne of lying about something in her divorce from Tom Girardi, reports TooFab.