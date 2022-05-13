Best known for playing the title role in Clint Eastwood’s fact-based drama “Richard Jewell”, Paul Walter Hauser will soon be seen in a new role.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Hauser discussed his preparation to portray suspected serial killer Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird”.

Hauser shed 40 pounds for the role, and his transformation into Hall is a dramatic one.

Getty Images/Apple TV+

“Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.”

READ MORE: ‘Cruella’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Hits Back At ‘Cheap Shot’ Reviews

“To be honest, I don’t know that I would’ve even signed on, had it been a gross-out serial killer story,” Hauser admitted. “The older I get, the less interested I am in watching true crime because the world is in such a place.”

In fact, he added, it was the relationship between his and Egerton’s characters that really sold him on the project.

“I think what we did here is we’re telling a story about a relationship, and it’s really an undercover kind of crime story,” he said. “So we don’t get into the ooey-gooey, ‘let me show you the gory detail’ stuff. It’s really more of a psychological drama, and that’s the kind of thing I watch as often as possible.”

“Black Bird” premieres July 8.