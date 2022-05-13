Click to share this via email

It’s an unlucky Friday the 13th for Drake.

The rapper shared his recent animal trouble in a video on Instagram.

“Hottest day of the year and we can’t even enjoy the backyard because we’re being f–king bullied by these two right here,” Drake said in an Instagram story. “Who have literally s–t on every inch of the property.”

The video showed the yard of the rapper’s luxurious home with two Canadian geese planted right in the middle of it.

The geese aren’t the only trouble he’s having, either.

In another video, he revealed that a family of ducks have also moved into his yard. The geese have been occupying his yard for a month and a half, reports DailyHive.

“My whole crib has just been repoed,” he commented.

Despite the situation, Drake is attempting to find humour and asked followers to slide into his DMs and offer name suggestions for his new friends.