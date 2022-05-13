Robert Downey Jr. is showing his support for Courteney Cox.

In a snappy Instagram ad for her Homecourt products, the actor gave his approval for the supplies.

He captioned the post: “Tired of lack luster home care products? Join me and switch to @homecourt, by my pal @courteneycoxofficial.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Reveals The ‘Really Special’ Gift Robert Downey Jr. Gave His Brother As He Struggles To Eat Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

Accompanying the post was a 15-second video of Downey cleaning his marble countertop with a few of the products. When he gets a whiff of the scent, he makes an impressed expression and gives a thumbs up.

“Cruelty free, vegan materials, truly great smelling basics, like Steeped Rose hand wash, Neroli Leaf dish soap, and (my fave) Cipres Mint surface cleaner…try ’em once, and you too may become obsessed,” he added.

READ MORE: Robert Downey Jr. Pens Emotional Tribute To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Cox launched her Homecourt line in January 2021 and told People she was partially inspired by her love of interior design and her love of mixing scents.

“You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, ‘Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?'” she said.