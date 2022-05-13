The end of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is almost here.

On Friday’s episode of the talk show, Ellen DeGeneres got emotional as she reflected on how much time has passed since the show began.

“I was not gonna get emotional today. Everybody keeps asking me how I am,” she began. “And, some days, I’m really good, and some days, I’m an emotional mess.”

As she looked out at the audience, she looked at her crew who have had children grow up as the seasons passed.

Pointing to one crew member, she noted they didn’t even have children when the show began.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been on air since 2003, for almost 20 years.

“But anyway, this is – it’s just gonna – it just made me emotional. ‘Cause on the last day, this is gonna be – everybody’s families are gonna be here,” DeGeneres continued. “And, everybody’s kids are gonna be here. Cause we’re all saying goodbye. And this is just – it’s been one hell of a ride. Never, ever thought it was gonna last 19 years.”

The final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs on May 26.