Millie Bobby Brown dropped by Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, and naturally the conversation turned to the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things”.

“The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it’s the beginning of the end,” Brown teased.

“We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own,” she added. “So this storyline this season really digs into that.”

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown Discusses The ‘Gross’ Way She Has Been Sexualized As A Teen

When host Jimmy Fallon asked whether fans can expect answers to some of the show’s biggest mysteries, Brown indicated they could.

“Definitely lots of answers,” she responded. “Lots of crying, lots of laughing.”

Brown also recounted how she and the cast staged an elaborate prank on co-star Noah Schapp — “the biggest prankster of them all,” she said — which involved a brutal onslaught with water balloons, in which “about 20 people, raid him, absolutely invade him and it’s bad. It was bad.”

READ MORE: Noah Schnapp Shares Why He & ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown Recently Shed Tears Together: ‘I Was So Upset’

During her visit, Brown also joined Fallon for a game of “Box of Lies”, in which each describes the contents of a mystery box to the other — possibly bluffing, possibly telling the truth.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” debuts on Friday, May 27.