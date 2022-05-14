Tom Parker of British-Irish boy band The Wanted lost his battle with brain cancer in March, just 33 when he died.

According to Parker’s posthumous memoir, set to be published later this month, the late singer revealed that he had friend and fellow musician Ed Sheeran in his corner.

In the upcoming book — Hope: My Inspirational Life — Parker wrote about receiving a call from from Sheeran after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis, asking if there was anything he could do to help.

READ MORE: Tom Parker, ‘The Wanted’ Singer, Dead At 33 After Brain Tumour Battle

“I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now), but Ed is a very special man,” wrote Parker in an excerpt obtained by The Sun.

“He even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy,” Parker revealed.

“He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support,” he added. “It meant the world.”

READ MORE: The Wanted Share Emotional Video Tribute To Tom Parker

Sheeran paid tribute to Parker in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Very sad day,” Sheeran wrote, describing Parker as “a lovely guy.”