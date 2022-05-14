Deborah James received a Damehood, with Prince William paying a visit to the British TV host’s home to present her with the distinguished honour in person.

James, 40, has been candidly discussing her battle with bowel cancer on her BBC podcast, “You, Me and the Big C”, and recently revealed she’s receiving end-of-life care after raising more than $9 million toward cancer research.

On Friday, James shared photos on Instagram of the Duke of Cambridge’s visit to her home.

“Prince William actually came to our family house today!!” James wrote in the caption. “I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood.”

Added James: “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease.”

William, she added, “is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He’s welcome back any time!”