Gwyneth Paltrow is a proud mom.

On Saturday, May 14, Paltrow took to Instagram to share a tribute to daughter Apple on the occasion of her 18th birthday.

“18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — posing in a mirror.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Fell In Love’ With Her Daughter’s Name Apple After Chris Martin ‘Came Up’ With It

“You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way,” Paltrow added.

“Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me,” she wrote, concluding, “I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama.”