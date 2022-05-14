Amanda Bynes is setting the record straight about a nude photo circulating on the internet, purported to be of her.

TMZ reports that the former Nickelodeon star has issued a firm denial that she’s the woman in the explicit photo, taken in a bathtub — and that the Twitter account that shared the pic, claiming to be her, is a fake.

Bynes’ attorney, Tamar Arminak, told TMZ that not only does Bynes not take nude photos of herself, but has actually spent years attempting to get Twitter to deactivate the account in question.

“Her attorney claims Twitter’s refused repeated requests to deactivate the account, which uses the handle @PersianLa27, and says Twitter’s refusal rests on their position the account is a celebrity parody page,” TMZ reports.

In fact, Arminak also revealed that even Bynes’ former conservatorship wasn’t enough to push Twitter to take action.

“There’s nothing funny about what she was going through mental health-wise and the fact Twitter thought it was appropriate to keep a parody account mocking what she was going through is disgusting,” Arminak said.