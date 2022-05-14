Bette Midler is being raked over the coals on social media after what was intended as a humourous comment apparently missed the mark.

On May 12, the “Hocus Pocus” star retweeted a comment about the shortage in baby formula from MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who tweeted about a “secret oligopoly” in the baby formula market.

Midler offered her own solution to the shortage. “TRY BREASTFEEDING!” she wrote. “It’s free and available on demand.”

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

Midler’s tweet was immediately hit with criticism, with numerous Twitter users pointing out that many women have difficulty breastfeeding, and some aren’t able to breastfeed at all.

“Pretty heartless and horrible thing to say to women who are unable to breastfeed, Bette,” wrote one Twitter user in a representative comment. “It’s far more common than you realize … delete this.”

Pretty heartless and horrible thing to say to women who are unable to breastfeed, Bette. It's far more common than you realize … delete this. https://t.co/RFxTdeyUvA — ULTRA🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 13, 2022

As Pop Crave reported, actress Julia Fox was also among those who responded, writing, “Actually bette, a lot of women can’t produce breastmilk.”

Julia Fox responds to Bette Midler’s tweet about breastfeeding: “Actually bette, a lot of women can’t produce breastmilk.” pic.twitter.com/47fFpmsQbl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2022

Midler later issued a second tweet to clarify after noticing people had begun “piling on.”

According to Midler, what she meant was that if a woman who can breastfeed is “somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a ‘scientifically researched product,’ that’s something else again.”