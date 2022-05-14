Click to share this via email

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are grieving the loss of their unborn baby.

On Saturday, the singer, 40, shared the heartbreaking news that the couple lost their miracle baby “early in the pregnancy.”

Although it is a “devastating time,” Spears and Asghari said that “Our love for each other is our strength,” in a combined statement shared to Spears’ Instagram page.

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support,” the singer captioned the photo of the statement.

Spears and Asghari shared that they will “continue trying,” to which the actor commented on the post writing, “We will have a miracle soon.”

The couple kindly asked for “privacy during this difficult time.”

Spears, who is the mother of two boys- Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15- with ex-husband Kevin Federline, announced she was pregnant on April 11.