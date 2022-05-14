Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Saturday by dropping the first visual for his upcoming album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The rapper released the music video for the track “N95”, which he co-directed with Dave Free, whom he also worked with on “The Heart Part Five” video.

READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar Raps About Trans Family Members In Groundbreaking New Track ‘Auntie Diaries’

The predominantly black and white clip features moments of powerful imagery shot in colour and sees Lamar floating on water.

READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Reveals Birth Of Second Child On Album Cover

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, released Friday (May 13), is Lamar’s first album in five years. Along with his new music, the “Die Hard” rapper also announced “The Big Steppers Tour” which kicks off July 19, making three stops in Canada.