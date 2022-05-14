Amber Tamblyn is celebrating her 39th birthday by fighting for reproductive freedom.

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to ask her followers to get involved and “fight for bodily freedom.”

She shared a black and white close-up photo of herself with the words “All I want to do is fight” edited overtop her face in a bright green font.

“For my birthday today, I want you to join a march in your town to fight for bodily freedom and the reproductive rights of every person in this country,” the writer and activist captioned the photo, including the hashtag that read “Bans off our bodies.”

While Tamblyn marched in New York, she encouraged others to participate in a number of other marches occurring throughout the country by listing them in her caption. If people are unable to attend, she asked them to “donate to Planned Parenthood for my birthday instead.”

The “Joan of Arcadia” alum wasn’t the only celebrity to speak up about reproductive rights.

On Saturday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus also attended the New York “Bans off our bodies” march and held up a sign that read a line from one of her most famous characters, “Veep”‘s President Selina Meyer: “If men got pregnant you could get an abortion at an ATM.”

The “Seinfeld” actress shared a video on Instagram, stating, “I’m marching today to let the Supreme Court know that 80% of Americans support abortion, and see it as a health care issue, which of course it is.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Photo: Instagram/ OfficialJLD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amber Tamblyn — Photo: Instagram/ OfficialJLD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amber Tamblyn — Photo: Instagram/ AmberRoseTamblyn

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Photo: Instagram/ OfficialJLD

From Laura Dern to Cyndi Lauper, check out the photos below to see which other celebs marched in support of abortion rights.

Connie Britton speaks on stage at Women’s March Foundation’s National Day of Action! The “Bans Off Our Bodies” Reproductive Rights Rally at Los Angeles City Hall — Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Constance Wu speaks on stage at Women’s March Foundation’s National Day of Action! The “Bans Off Our Bodies” Reproductive Rights Rally at Los Angeles City Hall — Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Ricki Lake speaks on stage at Women’s March Foundation’s National Day of Action! The “Bans Off Our Bodies” Reproductive Rights Rally at Los Angeles City Hall — Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Mila Jovovich speaks on stage at Women’s March Foundation’s National Day of Action! The “Bans Off Our Bodies” Reproductive Rights Rally at Los Angeles City Hall — Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper and Laura Dern — Photo: Instagram/ Cyndi Lauper

Padma Lakshmi and Cyndi Lauper — Photo: Instagram/ Cyndi Lauper

Laura Dern, Cyndi Lauper and Padma Lakshmi — Photo: Instagram/ Cyndi Lauper

Laura Dern and Padma Lakshmi — Photo: Instagram/ Padma Lakshmi