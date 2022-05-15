“Saturday Night Live” took aim at the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial in this weekend’s cold open, and mocked the public’s fascination with the case’s more embarrassing details of the “cuckoo trial.”

The sketch gave viewers a look inside the courtroom where Depp (played by Kyle Mooney) is delivering testimony in which he claimed Heard defecated in their marital bed.

When one attorney (Aidy Bryant) is pressed on the validity of the claims, she says they have surveillance video of Depp’s house staff “discovering the alleged fecal matter on the bed.”

“Objection, that still wouldn’t prove my client is guilty of anything,” Heard’s attorney (Heidi Gardner) says.

“But, I’ll allow it, because it does sound fun,” the judge (Cecily Strong) declares. “And this trial is for fun.”

Unearthed surveillance from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial pic.twitter.com/DFdtE5uarV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

After viewing the footage, the judge bangs the gavel and weighs in, sharing, “This trail has given me a lot to consider. On the one hand, I believe Mr. Depp’s story, but on the other hand your constant little smirk lets me know this isn’t the first woman that you’ve made so mad she pooped in your bed.”

“I guess I have been known to be a full nightmare?” Depp said, slipping on a pair of sunglasses with a smug smile on his face.

The sketch comes amid the high-profile court case, which resumes Monday after taking a week-long hiatus.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

